Dallas County is under an enhanced risk for severe weather today, prompting all storm shelters to open.
Areas under an enhanced risk are more likely to see damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail and tornadoes are possible.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports and take precautions as necessary. See here for the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page.
