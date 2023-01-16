The Dallas County Volunteer Reception Center at Church Street United Methodist Church has been established for those interested in assisting with the current cleanup efforts in Selma.
Volunteers are need to help clear debris and are asked to bring chainsaws, heavy equipment, rakes and shovels. They will also need to wear long pants, closed toe shoes, and work gloves.
Those who do not have volunteer credentials are asked to register at the center.
Operating hours will be from today to Wednesday, Jan. 18 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reception center is located at Wyndam Hall at the church on 214 Church Street.
