Pastor Daniel Martin has been chosen as Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month for July.
“Daniel Martin is a true light in our community! He has prayed over and over for this city and its residents for over 3 decades," said a post on Facebook that nominated him.
"He has shown the TRUE nature of Jesus Christ to everyone he comes in contact with. Daniel is a true blessing to each and every one of us in the Selma community and deserves this award for the kindness and inspiration he provides us!”
Nominations for August are being accepted on Long-Lewis' Facebook page.
The nomination with the most likes will be chosen. The winner will be announced on the first day of the following month.
A winner can only be nominated every six months in order to encourage more people to take part in the effort.
(0) comments
