The 57th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee dates have been set for March 2023.
The event that marks the protest for Voting Rights and Bloody Sunday that happened on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965 will have its festivities on March 2-5, 2023.
See a full schedule here.
Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to thousands at Jubilee. Read Selma Sun's coverage about that here.
