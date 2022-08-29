ABBAA fishing contest from 2021

This photo of Joey Anderson and this 9.4-pounder was entered into the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s 2021 Best Fish Photo Contest. For this year’s contest, photos can show any type of fish caught in the Black Belt during 2022. The contest ends Aug. 31.

The deadline to submit a picture for Alabama Black Belt Adventure's (ABBAA) Best Black Belt Fish Photo contest is coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 31. 

The winner will receive a guided fishing trip for a day on Lake Eufaula. 

“The Black Belt is the perfect place to experience to the joys of fishing,” says Pam Swanner, Executive Director of ABBAA. “Seeing the smile on someone’s face after they’ve experienced the thrill of reeling in a fish and enjoying the great outdoors is truly special. We can’t wait to see the entries to this year’s contest.”

Click here to submit a picture for the contest. 

