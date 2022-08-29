The deadline to submit a picture for Alabama Black Belt Adventure's (ABBAA) Best Black Belt Fish Photo contest is coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The winner will receive a guided fishing trip for a day on Lake Eufaula.
“The Black Belt is the perfect place to experience to the joys of fishing,” says Pam Swanner, Executive Director of ABBAA. “Seeing the smile on someone’s face after they’ve experienced the thrill of reeling in a fish and enjoying the great outdoors is truly special. We can’t wait to see the entries to this year’s contest.”
Click here to submit a picture for the contest.
