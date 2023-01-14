Debris cleanup has begun after Thursday’s storm as officials urge residents to stay off the roads and state leaders look for funds to help with recovery.
During the media update Saturday afternoon at the J.L. Chestnut Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and other officials discussed progress of cleanup efforts.
Dallas County EMA director Toya Caruso said crews continue to clear debris from the roadways trying to make passage clear and safe. She emphasized that people need to stay off the streets unless absolutely necessary.
“Traffic is very heavy on Broad Street. We ask that you please, please stay off the roadways. We have big trucks on Broad Street loaded with heavy equipment. This is a safety issue so please stay off the roadways.”
She reminded everyone that Selma High School has supplies for anyone whose home is not livable and are in need as a result of the storms.
Rep. Prince Chestnut said he gave a tour of damage to a group of visiting dignitaries from both Lowndes and Jefferson counties, including the recently elected Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter. Speaker Ledbetter told him he had never seen such devastation. The reason for the tour Chestnut said, “we are trying to look for ways that we can find some level of State funding to help with relief efforts.”
Sen. Robert Stewart said it has been “an inspiration to see the community at work. We will make a resurgence.” He reported that he had been “on the ground supporting a series of civic organizations and nonprofits on the ground. We had groups out of Tuscaloosa with chainsaws helping in private residential areas.” Stewart said supplies like tarps and shovels are being distributed at First Baptist Church.
Mayor Perkins reiterated that safety is at the top of the list.
“Stay out of the way in the areas people are working. Also the curfew is in effect, so from dusk to dawn we expect people to be at home unless you are going to work or are part of the recovery help.”
He also reported that Alabama Power has doubled resources in town since the first crews started restoring the power.
“I want people to think about two words, restore and rebuild. That’s what we are going to be about now. We thank God there was no loss of life. We will restore our community to be better than ever.”
He thanked state representatives and said the work will continue through the weekend and through the Martin Luther King Holiday which is Monday and will not stop. However, the Mayor added, “Well personally I will stop to pray tomorrow, I’m going to services. We have a lot to be thankful for. The fact that we had this storm and all of this devastation and no loss of life. I just want to thank God. There was a day school (at Crosspoint Christian Church) where the entire building collapsed on 70 children and 10 adults. No one got killed and the only injury was one child had a scratch they could have gotten on the playground. That’s God.”
