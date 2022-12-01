The December 1st Saturday Selma event is coming up on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
The event will be in conjunction with the City of Lights Christmas parade, which is slated to take place at 11 a.m.
There will be food trucks from Sweet Advantages, Ynot, and Tally-Ho Street Kitchen, as well as live music from Dirty Mirrors.
The following participating venues will be open:
- Broad Street Books at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Anderson Gallery at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 5&Dime at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gallery 905 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tin Man's Studio at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sturdivant Hall at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Selma Art Guild at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Coffee Shoppe at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bayou Rogue Café at 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Salvation Army Thrift Store at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A Facebook page for 1st Saturday Selma can be seen here.
