The season for hunting deer is approaching, with bow season to begin on Oct. 15 and gun season set to open on Nov. 19.
Special youth gun hunt dates will be Nov. 11-14.
With this season coming up Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association's Big Buck Photo Contest will take place.
Hunters Helping the Hungry will take processed deer meat to feed those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.