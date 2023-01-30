The Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will give away free clothes and food on Saturday, Feb. 4 in partnership with Sophia Kingston Elementary School.
"We are thankful for the new partnership with Pure Artistry Community Outreach of Montgomery as they are providing all of the food and drinks," said a post on the sorority's Facebook page. "Again we must thank all who have supported our commitment to serve our community now and in the days to come."
Clothing will be given away starting at 10 a.m. and lunch will be given away at 11 a.m. at Sophia Kingston Elementary School on 2224 Selma Avenue.
