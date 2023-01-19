The Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will give away free meals in conjunction with Chillin On Wheels BBQ & Catering LLC and Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The event will be held at the school on 2224 Selma Avenue. Meals will also be delivered around the city.
Meals will be provided beginning at 10:30 a.m.
