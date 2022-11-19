A Georgia man who fired on Demopolis Police officers is in critical condition after being shot by one of the officers, according to police officials.
The shooting occurred Nov. 17 when the driver, who had fired on officers during a car chase, exited the vehicle with a gun, Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said in a statement. “Following normal protocol for an officer-involved shooting, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation was notified and is currently doing an investigation,” Flowers said.
The incident began Thursday morning when Demopolis Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Georgia vehicle. The driver was known to be wanted in Ben Hill County, Ga. for robbery.
“The driver of that vehicle refused to stop, and a chase was initiated,” the statement said. “The chase eventually went east on Highway 80, and the driver of the vehicle started firing at the officers.” After driving through Uniontown, the car ran off the road, and the driver exited the vehicle with a gun, according to the statement.
“The incident led to an officer-involved shooting,” Flowers said in the statement. “The driver of the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound, and medical personnel was notified immediately. The subject was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.”
