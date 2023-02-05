The Demopolis Theater WarPac held a grand reopening on Thursday with a showing of 80 for Brady.
The Warhouse will be open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit their website at www.warhousepac.com.
Warhouse also has a drive-in theater that is open Fridays and Saturdays at 1908 Mauvilla Dr. in Demopolis.
