The Demopolis and Uniontown police departments received grants from BackBelt Women Rising (BWR) during a recent gathering in Eutaw.
Eutaw hosted training sessions this year for their own department, as well as for Demopolis and the University of West Alabama.
At a celebration of the end-of-the year training, they each received a service grant of $1,000 from BWR.
Beyond the Brink Outreach, C.H.O.I.C.E., Men of Valor - Greensboro, and the Uniontown Police department received a grant of $250 each from BBWR and $250 from the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation.
The gathering was presented by Joshua Baker from Youth Outreach for The Knights & Orchids Inc. - TKO in Selma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.