Alabama's unemployment rate remains at 2.7% after experiencing a slight increase in October, reports the Department of Labor.
The rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October.
“It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy is supporting more jobs today than ever in our 203 year history,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a press release. “While we continue maintaining a low unemployment rate, the fact that our businesses are growing jobs is certainly something to be grateful for this holiday season. We will continue working hard to support Alabamians as we weather a challenging national climate.”
A "record high" was noted in wage and salary employment, which totaled 2,119,800.
During the year it increased 51,300, with gains in the education and health services sector at more than 14,000, the professional and business services sector more than 13,900 and the trade, transportation and utilities sector at more than 5,700.
Wage and salary employment increased in November by 9,600 with monthly gains in the trade, transportation and utilities sector at more than 8,100, the government sector at more than 1,600) and the professional and business services sector at more than 1,100.
“We continue to be encouraged by the job growth in Alabama,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Many of our industries are seeing record high employment, and wages are maintaining strong year over year growth as well.”
A high number of jobs count was also noted in education and health services sector at 254,400, the professional and business services sector at 265,600 and the trade, transportation and utilities sector at 409,200.
The counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 8.4%, Perry County at 5.4% and Dallas County at 5.2%. Wilcox is down from 8.4% and Perry is down from 6.5% in November.
Selma's rate is at 6.2%, down from 7.2%.
