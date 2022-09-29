Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center.
Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC.
“The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to have everybody from the educators, the superintendents, the sheriff and the police chief, the president of the First Cahawba Bank, the media,” Martin said. She added that this shows that it takes involvement from the entire community to make positive change and that the community is getting behind DFC.
Martin said this banquet is a good way to not only to thank DFC’s supporters, but also for them to meet each other and exchange ideas. “It’s amazing to have all these people who have been there since day one,” Martin said. “And we’ve been at it for seven years.”
DFC recently released their sixth music video on social media called Drug Free Like Me. This video includes raps from Martin, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Police Chief Kenta Fulford along with Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum among other community leaders. Martin said both Fulford and Granthum have noted drug use dropping in the county, and she attributes this to the work done by the team that includes DFC, the chief and the sheriff.
Martin recently received special commendations from Gov. Kay Ivey and other state dignitaries for her work spreading a message of a drug-free lifestyle and the results she is getting.
