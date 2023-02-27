Kristal Moore Clemons, who is the Executive Director of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom School, will take part in the Education Summit at the upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee on March 3.
The summit will be held at Wallace State Community College Selma (WCCS) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clemons will present in the Hank Sanders Technology Center.
"Dr. Clemons was invited by the Selma CDF Freedom School Initiative of McRae-Gaines Learning Center to familiarize the communities of Selma and Dallas County, and the Bridge Crossing audience from throughout the United States with the Freedom School mission, curriculum and unique pedagogical methodology," said a press release from CDF.
"CDF Freedom School’s purpose is not simply to teach children the mechanics of reading but more importantly to teach them to love reading. To that end the program provides each child 6 to 8 books for their own home library. In addition, Children’s Defense Fund has over 27 years of documented evidence of success. Each summer session begins and ends with an evaluation provided by speech and reading comprehension evaluators hired locally to provide objectivity."
A welcome reception will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the McRae-Gaines Learning Center on 1101 Woodrow Avenue in Selma.
To RSVP, call Sarah Nixon at 334-872-8078.
