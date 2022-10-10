During the traditional midfield handshake after losing 26-12 to Jackson State in Montgomery on Saturday, ASU Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. pushed Deion Sanders away when he went for an embrace and video of the incident has gone viral. Robinson says he wouldn't embrace because of "disrespectful" comments by Sanders the week leading up to the match. Robinson issued an apology for bad language used in the post-game press conference but not for the midfield encounter. Do you agree with Robinson's reaction?

