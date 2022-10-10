On the second Friday of each month, medical staff from UAB Selma see patients without health insurance at Five Points Community Development Center.
Black Belt residents receive screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and a battery of other tests. And all the services are free.
Doc On The Spot is a partnership between United Way, UAB Family Medicine Selma and Building Healthy Communities, a health initiative of UAB. “They do complete lab work too,” said Brenda Collins, who oversees the clinic. “And what we can’t do here, we send out.” Patients can even get X-rays for free.
