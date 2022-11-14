The public is advised to get vaccinated against the flu on Flu Shot Friday on Nov. 18, said a statement from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Vaccines are encouraged for everyone of six months old and up.
“It is definitely flu season in Alabama and the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine,” said the association's president, Dr. Julia Boothe. “Alabama is currently experiencing one of the worst flu outbreaks in the country. Getting vaccinated now will provide protection during the peak of flu season.”
“The flu is one of the leading infectious causes of death in Alabama each year,” Dr. Burnestine Taylor, ADPH medical officer, Disease Control and Prevention, said. “Everyone needs to take it seriously and get vaccinated.”
People considered at high risk during the flu season include people 65 years or older, as well as young children, and those with chronic conditions such as asthma and heart disease, the association's press release said.
Click here for more information about the vaccine. A list of county department addresses and phone numbers can be seen here.
