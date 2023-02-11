The January 2023 Hero of the Month from Long Lewis is Donnie Ross.
His nominator said this about him:
"Donnie Ross is a volunteer for the fire department. He has recently worked on all areas of Dallas County affected by the tornado both day & night! When he wasn't out on the frontline doing as much as possible and leading other volunteers, he was gathering donations for families who had lost everything in this tragedy. He is 24 years old and could be out doing other things but instead he is doing what he enjoys most and serving his community!”
Nominees for Local Hero of the Month are chosen based on contributions made to the community. The chosen nominee will be given $500 for "Outstanding Community Service" and a Certificate of Appreciation.
To nominate someone, comment on their Facebook post and the one with the most likes will be chosen. The winner will be announced on the following month.
A winner can only be nominated every six months in order to encourage more people to take part in the effort.
