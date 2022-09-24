Selma has a new provider of garbage services.
Liberty Disposal Incorporated, commonly referred to as LDI, has been purchased by Dothan-based Martin Environmental Services.
Martin Environmental Services comes to the City of Selma with more than 20 years of experience in garbage disposal services and has a 4-star rating for their services, according to a statement from Selma Tax Collector Aaron Roper.
Their transition into being the sole garbage provider for the City of Selma will initially be transparent to citizens, Roper said. The quarterly service amount of $60 for residential and $120 for commercial customers will remain the same, and garbage pickup will remain on the same day.
The office location of 212 Highland Ave. and the telephone numbers of 334.782.1702 and 334.874.7320 will also remain the same. Your customer account number will remain the same, and the online billing website will continue to be www.trashbilling.com.
Roper invited customers to “closely evaluate the quality of the garbage services,” including weekly cart service, customer service, billing and response time and write a review on Google.
“This will give true and honest feedback directly to (President and CEO Brandon D. Hurst) and his operations team to help them tailor their operations to our city,” Roper said.
Martin Environmental Services, Inc. was started in 1999 by Dothan resident Jim Martin as a cardboard-only recycling company. In 2004 the company became a full-service waste and recycling collection company and took the name Martin Environmental. Hurst is the stepson of founder Jim Martin.
The company serves over 20,000 customers in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, providing dumpsters and portable toilets for commercial, residential and industrial clients, according to their website.
In addition to Selma, Martin states on its website that it has residential garbage pickup contracts in Abbeville, Ashford, Columbia, Lowndes County, Newville, Rehobeth, Wilcox County and Taylor in Alabama, and Arlington, Ga.
LDI is based in Oklahoma City with branch offices in Tucson, Arizona and Bonaire, Ga.
More information about Martin Environmental can been found at their website, www.martinenvironmentalsvcs.com.
