Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and Delta Region Authority Co-Chair Corey Wiggins made a stop in Perry County as part of their tour of the Black Belt Region.
The purpose of the tour is to educate the public on how the two agencies work together "to assist communities with various projects through federal grants" said ADECA's Facebook page.
The two recently spoke at the Perry County Commission where they fielded questions. They were also hosted at Marion Military Institute.
Other stops were Bullock County, Selma, Demopolis and others.
