Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is seeking input from residents of the Delta region for a survey concerning an upcoming developmental plan.
The plan will "set the direction for DRA’s work over the next five years," said DRA on their Facebook page. The input from residents will be used to inform the plan.
The survey takes two to three minutes to complete and answers are anonymous.
Click here to take the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.