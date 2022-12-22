$6 million are available for the Delta Regional Authority's 2023 Delta Workforce Grant Program, with the deadline set for March 14.
"The Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP) is an initiative designed to build long-term community capacity and increase economic competitiveness by providing grants to support workforce training and education programs throughout the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions," says the program's website.
Grants range between $50,000 to $450,000. Applications have to address three goals, which are improved workforce competitiveness, strengthened infrastructure, and increased community capacity.
More information can be found at the program website here.
Questions can be emailed to workforce@dra.gov.
