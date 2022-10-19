Drones are revolutionizing crop management practices as professionals in the agriculture industry continue to seek ways for farmers to practice stewardship in tandem with profitability. In addition to weather variations, growers also contend with field shape and layout—as well as machine availability and ground conditions. Use of scouting drones and spray drones has the potential to make a noticeable difference in the environment.
An Alabama Cooperative Extension System weed specialist said drone usage has the potential to make a positive impact on the environment through targeted input applications, reduction of environmental impact and reduced wastes.
Steve Li, Alabama Extension weed scientist, said drones are allowing growers to make progress during the growing season when the odds are stacked against them.
“Spray drones make it really easy for growers with small acreage, slopes or challenging field shapes to make field applications without taking a boom sprayer in the field or contracting a crop duster,” Li said.
He said he is excited to have an opportunity to do research that matters and makes a difference on growers’ operations.
In-Field Variations
“When it comes to field crop farming, growers have to deal with a lot of in-field variations,” Li said. “Those variations usually contribute to the yield. This means the yield is usually not equal across the field. Growers have a few good sections, as well as some troublesome areas.”
Li said new drone technologies will enable researchers to pinpoint not-so-productive areas and also divert the expensive inputs to be able to utilize fertilizer and seeds more precisely.
“Drones are a brand new way to reduce input costs and increase farm profitability,” he said.
Ongoing Research
Li began his work with weed science in turfgrass as graduate student at Auburn University, then went on to the University of Georgia to study weed management in row crops. Nearly eight years ago, he returned to Auburn University and Alabama Extension to focus on weed control. It wasn’t until 2019 that Li began his focus on drone use in field crops, but it is a venture that he continues to pursue with a varied group of projects today.
“Two or three years ago we began working with drones and precision technologies,” Li said. “Now we are heavily focused on delivering crop protection chemicals—including herbicide, fungicides and insecticides—as well as other chemicals farmers typically use on the farm with these new technologies.”
Li and his group of graduate students are working on a project where researchers would use drones to identify different weed species on the ground. Other projects include testing spray drone coverage and spray quality compared to airplanes and ground rigs.
“In this stage of my career we are able to work on more diverse projects, but there is still a strong emphasis on weed control in general,” Li said.
The Future
Li said in the future it would be difficult to completely replace ground rigs or airplane applications. However, spray drones do have their own fit in the cropping system.
“Drones have a complementary fit—particularly in areas like the Southeast, where growers have smaller fields, prolonged wet periods or areas without crop duster service,” Li said.
The end-goal is not to replace current application methods, but to find a reasonable and complementary way to work spray drones into the field management equation. Adoption of drone use in field crop farming is currently low because the technology is still new. However, Li said the interest among growers, crop consultants and pesticide applicators is high.
“I have personally worked with several growers who are interested in buying spray drones, as well as crop consultants who want to utilize scouting drones in their business,” he said. “I think we have a decent number of growers interested in the technology and who are considering investing in drone technologies in the next two to three years.”
Li believes the adoption rate of drones will only go up because of the ease of use. He said obtaining Federal Aviation Administration certificates to fly drones on-farm is not as difficult as one may think, although it does take time to process those certificates, so the barriers to using scout or spray drones are not insurmountable.
Responsibility is Essential
While the interest in using drone technology is high, Li said responsible use is imperative. He encourages growers interested in using drones, as well as those who are already flying drones over the field, to use products according to the label.
“I want to emphasize the importance of following label and Environmental Protection Agency requirements,” Li said. “It is very important for everyone who utilizes this new technology to be responsible.”
Li said Alabama Extension professionals are happy to help producers assess drone options suitable for their operations or support drone applications on their farms.
Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama
Alabama Extension is getting Down to Earth. Why? Because agriculture sustains Alabama. Whether your ag experience is in the grocery store, in the classroom or as your profession—Extension has a resource for you.
We are proud to be partnering with the Alabama Agribusiness Council, the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, the Alabama Farmers Federation, the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the Alabama Forestry Commission, Sweet Grown Alabama and the Alabama Association of RC&D Councils.
Alabama Extension’s Down to Earth resources are available at www.aces.edu/go/DowntoEarth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.