Two drug busts in Montgomery has resulted in the capture of thousands of dollars worth in narcotics, as well as thousands in cash and firearms.
According to Alabama News Network an undercover operation was launch in which Victor Ortiz, 44, from Georgia was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs.
The bust yielded nine pounds of methamphetamines, valued at $36,000.
Two days later authorities made another bust where Delvin Powell, 39, from Montgomery was arrested during a traffic stop and also charged with trafficking drugs.
$40,000 in cash was found, as well as firearms, 238 Percocet pills, 209 Oxycodone pills, and 15 Vyvanse pills.
The report from Alabama News Network said that more arrests are expected as police continue to investigate.
