A fun music video featuring Selma-Dallas County leaders rapping a drug-free message has been going viral since last week, garnering more than 60,000 views and counting.
It’s the latest music video made by Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Junior Hope Dealers, an active group of teenagers who spread a drug-free message in their schools and throughout the community using creative means like music videos.
The 2022 song and accompanying music video is called “Drug Free Like Me” and was written by the Junior Hope Dealers and is rapped by their leader, Jerria Martin, executive director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County, and by community leaders the teens chose to read their script that features them saying why it’s cool to be “Drug Free Like Me.”
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.