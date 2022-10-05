A study from quotewizard.com has found that overdose deaths in Alabama have increased by 16% in the last year, mainly from opioid use.
The percentage represents 1,299 people who died of overdoses in Alabama.
According to the study, overdose deaths are up 4% nationwide, with opioids accounting for an estimated 70% of these deaths.
The statistics of the study were compiled based on findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
