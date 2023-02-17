Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will hold a distribution for tornado survivors tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The church will provide goods for those who were displaced or affected by the tornado on Jan. 12. B.U.I.L.D. CDC is sponsoring the distribution with Ebenezer.
Water, coats, paper towels, toilet tissue, toiletries, diapers and more will be distributed.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church is located at1548 Dr. F. D. Reese Street in Selma.
