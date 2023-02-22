Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Black History Month program on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The theme is "Black Resistance, Resiliency, and Resolve" and the guest speaker will be Bishop Maurice Irvin.
The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1548 Dr. F. D. Reese Street in Selma.
