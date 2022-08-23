Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend.
The church was founded in 1922 by Pastor Love James Tolbert. Previously it had served as a dance hall.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 there will be an outdoor festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
On Sunday, Aug. 28 will be Sunday School from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. followed by Centennial Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Darrington from Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Detroit, MI.
"To reach 100 years is to say that we all have been bountifully blessed," said Rev. James Perkins, Jr., Pastor. "As we reflect on 1922, the year of the founding of our dear Ebenezer in a former dance hall with a handful of followers led by founder Pastor Love Tolbert, we must pause to acknowledge the goodness of God."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.