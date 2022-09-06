Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Centennial Celebration last weekend to commemorate the church’s 100th anniversary.
It started with a Centennial Outdoor Festival on the church grounds on Saturday filled with food, music, and games.
“We had an amazing celebration this weekend,” stated Althestein Johnson, committee coordinator, who gave a shout out to Angernette Carter, Helen Brooks and the entire committee for their hard work as well as local vendors and several local businesses who donated items for door prizes.
The church culminated its celebration on Sunday with a Centennial Worship Service, filled with former members and a program that took church members down memory lane, and capping it off with a powerful sermon by Dr. Anthony Darrington of Detroit, who is a Selma native and former member of Ebenezer.
“The morning service was the icing on the cake,” stated Rev. James Perkins, pastor of Ebenezer. “Dr. Darrington brought a well-needed word for all of us. Ebenezer has been a staple, not just in the community, but in all of our lives. So, to this great weekend, I say ‘To God Be the Glory!’”
Ebenezer is historically known for its former pastor, the late Dr. Frederick D. Reese, who was one of the “Courageous 8” who led the historic Dallas County Voters League and signed the letter that brought the late Dr. Martin Luther King and the late Congressman John Lewis to Selma during the Voting Rights Movement of the 1960s.
