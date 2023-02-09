Edgewood Principal Dr. Margaret Jones

The committee of judges for Alabama's National Distinguished Principal award spent the day with Dr. Margaret Jones at Edgewood Elementary School in Selma on Wednesday. She is one of the top three finalists the award.

Edgewood Elementary Principal Dr. Margaret Jones has been selected as one of three finalists for Alabama's National Distinguished Principal award.

The committee of judges spent the day with Jones this week as she vies for the award.

Jones was also recognized as a 2022 National Association of Elementary School Principals nominee.

