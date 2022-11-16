Edgewood Elementary Principal Dr. Margaret Jones was recognized as a 2022 National Association of Elementary School Principals nominee.
Jones represented District VI as an Alabama's NAESP National Distinguished Principal Nominee.
The nomination was recognized this week at the 2022 AAESA Fall Instructional Leadership Conference for the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators (AAESA) in Perdido Beach.
Edgewood Elementary is a part of Selma City Schools.
