Edmundite Missions has announced its dance classes for girls of ages five to 14 on Jan. 11.
Classes offered will include ballet, jazz, and praise dance. The program will run between six and eight weeks.
“Whenever I am asked about these classes,” said Edmundite Missions CEO Chad McEachern. “I tell them about the little girl I'll call Nikki. When Nikki came to our first class, she was so painfully shy she could hardly raise her eyes to even look at the instructor.
“But all the other girls we're very encouraging, and their excitement was so contagious, that after just a few sessions Nikki became the most enthusiastic and engaged child there. Now, every time she walks into class, the room lights up with her sparkling personality."
For updates, see the Edmundite Missions Facebook page here.
