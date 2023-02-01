Edmundite Missions announced that its second season of men’s basketball will begin in March.
“From the day our basketball court opened at the Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community and Recreation Center, folks asked us to create a basketball league,” Edmundite Missions President and CEO Chad McEachern said. “It took a few months to acquire all the professional equipment like a scoreboard, a clock and so forth. But we have some of the most caring and committed supporters you can imagine, and when they realized what a positive force organized basketball could be for our young men, they responded with great generosity.”
Dale Bell, Director of the Center,said, “The excitement was tremendous. We started registering players, and in less than three weeks over 100 young men had signed up.”
To recognize the contribution of Doctor Michael and Catherine Bullock, who were key sponsors of the Center, the first two team names chosen for the league are The Michaels and The Catherines.
In the first season, which ran from September to December 2022, teams played two or three games each week. They were full-length games with two 20-minute halves and followed all the rules of professional basketball. The court had the required number of referees, and teams brought in their own coaches.
Winners earned first, second and third-place trophies, which are on display at the Center.
“The community is even more excited to start the next season,” McEachern said. “This time, we’re going to record the games and ‘broadcast’ them the following night on the big screen in the center. For the guys, it will be like watching themselves on ESPN.”
All games will be free and open to the public.
