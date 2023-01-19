Edmundite Missions is pleased to be one of the agencies helping Selma recover from the Jan. 12 tornado, its executive director said Thursday.
Chad McEachern, executive director of Edmundite Missions, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Bosco Nutrition Center’s soup kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are also available to help with housing, and showers are available at the community recreation center. “We’re proud to be working with city, county and state officials,” McEachern said.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville toured the city “from the jail to the west part of town” and pledged his support to the recovery effort.
Dallas County Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn said that 130 inmates were in the county jail when the tornado damaged the facility Jan. 12. Thanks to the efforts of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, all the inmates were placed in other jails in the state. “We’re just thankful for everybody to be alive,” Nunn said.
Donations for recovery are being accepted through the Black Belt Community Foundation, Nunn said. “We are accepting donations,” Nunn said. “As a city and county, we are in need. With this help, the county can be whole again.”
Residents with storm damage need to report that damage to FEMA as soon as possible online or by calling1-800-621-3362. Volunteers need to register at the Volunteer Reception Center at Church Street United Methodist Church or by calling 334 553 2333. Volunteer hours can count toward the local match for FEMA funds.
