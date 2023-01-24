Edmundite Missions has received a grant from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to expand nutritional literacy programs in the Black Belt.
The Edmundite Missions has provided feeding and nutrition programs to Black Belt residents for three generations. In recent years, The Missions has significantly increased the volume of fresh produce and lean protein within its feeding programs to address health disparities related to what The Missions called “unequal food environments” in an announcement of the grant.
“It is not enough to offer healthier food within our feeding programs,” Missions CEO Chad McEachern said. “This commitment from The Caring Foundation will significantly expand the reach of our nutritional literacy programming.”
Tim King, manager of The Caring Foundation, said, “Helping address food disparities in Alabama is one of our company’s top priorities. Supporting organizations like Edmundite Missions is an incredible opportunity for us to provide healthy meals every day to hundreds of Alabamians living in rural areas of our state.”
