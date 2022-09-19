Edmundite Missions has received a grant of $375,000 by the Raskob Foundation as part of a nutrition initiative.
“This is a wonderful gift to those in the Deep South who live in extreme poverty and suffer from food insecurity,” said Edmundite CEO Chad McEachern.
The funds from the grant are going into nutrition assistance with four areas of focus, according to a press release from Edmundite Missions.
The first focus will be to increase the amount of fresh food at the Missions' Bosco Nutrition Center and Good Shepherd Community Center in Lowndes County, as well as offer cooking classes and nutrition education.
Second will be upping nutrition education with food tastings, demonstrations and programming on YouTube.
Third is partnering with local and regional businesses to offer fresh food at retail outlets. They will also set up a farmer's market on campus.
And fourth will be "procurement and beta impact grants" for local Black farmers to expand their production and market their products.
“The Missions is incredibly blessed to have faithful, caring donors who support our work,” McEachern said. “These committed individuals make it possible for us to feed the hungry, house the homeless, and help the poor develop skills and resources that empower them to work their way out of poverty forever.”
”This generous grant from the Raskob Foundation will raise the quality of life for our neighbors in poverty by increasing their access to fresh, healthy foods and, just as importantly, by educating them to make healthier food choices for themselves and their families.”
