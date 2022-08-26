Edmundite Missions will host a hearing screening as part of a study by the University of Alabama's Hear Here Alabama project on healthcare in rural areas.
Participants who are 18 and over who think they may have hearing loss are asked to take part in the study, where they will be given a free hearing screening.
Studies will take around 30 minutes to complete and participants will be given $20.
The study will take place at the Edmundite Missions Center of Hope on 1107 Griffin Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dr. Abigail Lesley at 205-348-4265.
The truck has visited Dallas County before. See previous coverage here.
