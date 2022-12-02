Ellwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles lost 54-41 to the Dallas County Lady Hornets on Nov. 30.
Latavia Williams led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 26 points. Jaidyn Dixon led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 13 points.
The Hornets came out hot against the Eagles and never looked back. They defeated Ellwood 54-11. K. Gunn led the Eagles in scoring with 10 points. J. Sheppard led the Hornets in scoring with 13 points.
Ellwood will play again on the road on Dec. 13 against Autaugaville.
