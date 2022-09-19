A Eufaula man died in a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County.
According to an Alabama News Network report, the victim has been identified as Demestrius Conway, 38.
The crash occurred when Conway's SUV left the roadway before colliding with a tree and a fence. According to the report he was not using a seatbelt.
The accident took place on Alabama 110, east of Union Springs.
