"Boot Out Cancer" hosted by Christine Grandison will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Anchor.
Activities to be feature include painting, wine, food, raffle drawings, door prizes and others. Admission is $25.
Special gifts will be presented to cancer survivors.
The Anchor is located at 15 Franklin Street in Selma.
