A federal grand jury has indicted ex-Citronelle Police chief John Tyler Norris for allegedly using excessive for and making misleading statements.
According to Alabama Political Reporter, Norris is charged with using excessive force on a person in his custody by kneeing him repeatedly and causing injuries, as well as making misleading statements to investigators.
The incident allegedly happened in June 2021, after which Norris resigned from the Citronelle Police Department.
A maximum 10 years for assault and 20 years in prison for false statements is possible if he is convicted.
Read the full report by Alabama Political Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.