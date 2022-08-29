It was slim pickings for the Alabama Alligator Hunt this year, if you consider 388 pounds slim.
The Alligator Hunt for the West Central Zone that includes Dallas County closed out last weekend. Outdoor expert James “Big Daddy” Lawler said the season met expectations when it came to the number of gators harvested, but the size and weight of the gators “was a disappointment.”
“We had 32 of 50 tags filled, and that’s about average for our zone,” Lawler said. The most harvested was 40 in 2016. But as for weight, “22 of the tags filled were less than 8-foot gators,” he said. “We had two 11 footers brought in, two 10 footers brought in, three 9 footers and three 8 footers. The rest of them were under 8 feet.”
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.