If you're missing belongings after January's tornado, there's a Facebook group setup to help you find them.
The group, “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados,” also helps those who found items reconnect storm victims with their lost belongings.
The group is connects folks with possessions from all the recent storms across the state. It was started in 2021 after a storm in Shelby County.
Group creator Lori Rikard said items could have traveled as much as 50 miles from their homes.
Read more at Alabama Public Radio here.
