Neither cold weather or the threat of drizzle could keep antique tractor, car and gasoline engine enthusiasts away from the town of Orrville Nov. 12.
The day started off with a drizzle, “but we had a great crowd,” said Matt Godbee, organizer of the West Alabama Antique Tractor, Car, Gasoline Engine and Craft Show, known to many as the Orrville Tractor Show.
Godbee said the show featured a lot of beautiful cars, but he’d like to see more tractors in the show. He added that they may need to expand the awards for next year. Currently there is only one trophy given for the best of show in the car show and first and second in two tractor classes. Those two classes are Working Man class and Restored Class.
This year the winner in the antique car show was Walter Russell from McCalla with a black 1957 Chevy Bel-Air convertible. In the Working Man Tractor Class, Bill Grimes of Orrville took second place for his John Deere AR. First place went to Josh Kinard of Brent for his Allis Chalmers 45. In the Restored Class, second went to Michael Claunch of Linden for his John Deere B, and first went to Curtis Hamilton Jr. of Akron with an International Harvester 856 Wheatland.
A large number of collectors brought antique engines to show. Some were set up to demonstrate their original uses. Throughout the day the sound of those antique engines starting and running could be heard as people watched how they work. At noon the air was filled with the sound of antique tractors starting up for the tractor parade. This is a popular feature of the show every year. This year they were joined by an antique Orrville fire engine.
There were plenty of activities for the kids, including face painting, a train ride, bouncy houses and pedal tractor races. Anyone shopping for Christmas presents or something to decorate their home could easily find what they wanted with 60-plus vendors selling everything from toys to home decor and Christmas decorations.
When George “G-man” Henry of Dixie 100 radio was not playing his tunes, the band Rollin’ In the Hay kept the crowd entertained. The band is out of Birmingham but is headed by Selma native Rick Carter.
Godbee said there will be a show next year but the date is not set yet.
The Orrville Tractor Show is a fundraiser for the Orrville Volunteer Fire Department. This year, the Safford Volunteer Fire Department joined forces so all the money raised was split between the two.
