Fat Cat Tuesday on a Monday event to raise money for the Selma Animal Hospital will be held on Feb. 20 with a deadline to buy tickets for meals set for Friday, Feb. 17.
Tickets are $12 for a choice of chicken and sausage gumbo or red beans and rice. Each come with Cajun cornbread and a chicory brownie.
Tickets are available by messaging the hospital here or by calling 334-505-1226.
