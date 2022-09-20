Households eligible for the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program may be able to receive high speed internet for $30 per month.
"To deliver maximum cost savings to families, the Biden-Harris Administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers to offer ACP-eligible households a high-speed internet plan for no more than $30 per month," says the ACP page on whitehouse.gov."
"Eligible families who pair their ACP benefit with one of these plans can receive high-speed internet at no cost."
Households that qualify may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.
For more information, visit this link on whitehouse.gov.
