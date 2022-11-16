The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to pay Alabama farmers to provide food for schools.
According to LocalToday, he farm-to-table lunch program is a result of $3 million being given to the state to be used in schools were 50% of students receive free or discounted lunches.
Dom Wambles of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry said that they are working with 35-45 farmers for the program, with a portion of the farmers being from "disadvantaged" areas.
Farmers that harvest food for schools will get part of the grant.
