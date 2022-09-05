A federal community policing grant will be used to bring bicycle patrol back to Selma, according to Chief Kenta Fulford.
Fulford, who was a bicycle cop for part of his career, said the $550,000 grant from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will fund the department’s “Community Police in Peace effort.”
“I found that being on a bike, you can approach citizens more,” Fulford said. “Like if they are sitting on their porch, you can ride right up to them and talk to them verses doing patrol in a car.”
